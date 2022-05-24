French Open: Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova survives scare to reach second round
|French Open 2022
|Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Czech eighth seed Karolina Pliskova survived a first-round scare to advance at the French Open.
Pliskova battled from a set and a break down against French wildcard Tessah Andrianjafitrimo, winning 2-6 6-3 6-1.
She is joined in the next round by American Danielle Collins, who recovered from two breaks of serve in the second set to beat Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 6-4.
Meanwhile, former champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 6-4.
