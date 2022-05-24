Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Karolina Pliskova reached the semi-finals of Roland Garros in 2017

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Czech eighth seed Karolina Pliskova survived a first-round scare to advance at the French Open.

Pliskova battled from a set and a break down against French wildcard Tessah Andrianjafitrimo, winning 2-6 6-3 6-1.

She is joined in the next round by American Danielle Collins, who recovered from two breaks of serve in the second set to beat Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 6-4.

Meanwhile, former champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 6-4.