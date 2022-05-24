Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Former champion Stan Wawrinka lost to Corentin Moutet in the first round at Roland Garros

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Where is the 'normal water'? Is a pigeon allowed on the court? Will Rafael Nadal get to use his Champions League final ticket?

These have been just a few of the talking points at this week's French Open that you might have missed if you were only watching the tennis.

Where is the 'normal water'?

Stan Wawrinka beat Novak Djokovic to clinch the French Open title in 2015

"It is not normal at a Grand Slam! Is that normal? Do you think it is normal?"

Stan Wawrinka's outburst may have drawn more concern from the umpire, had the former champion not been referring to his bottled water.

Contesting his first-round match against France's Corentin Moutet, the 37-year-old was not happy with the temperature of the water on offer to him.

The Swiss player complained at length to the umpire during a changeover that his water was too cold.

"You call someone. It has been three changeovers, I asked you for some water that is not freezing!" protested Wawrinka, also using some much stronger language than that.

"It is not good. You are at the French Open and you cannot get normal water! You think it is normal?"

There is some reasoning to this - the Guardian pointed out external-link an extract from Novak Djokovic's book where he talks about only drinking warm water on court as cold water slows digestion and "diverts blood away from my muscles".

Warm water or not, Wawrinka ultimately lost 2-6 6-3 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 to Moutet.

What are the rules on pigeons?

Ugo Humbert has a question for tennis' rulemakers - can you play when there is a pigeon on the court?

The Frenchman lost his opening match in five sets but was distracted by a pigeon that took up residence at the beginning of the fourth set.

"I'd like to know what the rule is. Can we play when there is a pigeon on the court?" Humbert asked a news conference.

"I was serving, the pigeon was there, I looked at the umpire so that he would stop. I didn't dare and ask him to stop the match.

"I thought maybe he would say, 'no, the pigeon was not bothering you', but the pigeon was bothering me, close to me.

"I didn't understand why he didn't ask us to stop playing."

This is partly why Wimbledon uses Rufus the hawk during the Grand Slam - he helps chase away the birds to stop them interrupting play.

Will Nadal get to Champions League final?

Rafael Nadal is a massive Real Madrid fan - he went to their astonishing Champions League semi-final second-leg comeback against Manchester City, which he credited for inspiring his victory over David Goffin at the Madrid Open the next day.

Real will face Liverpool in Saturday's final in Paris, which could be a problem for Nadal, who is bidding for a record-extending 14th French Open crown.

"Well, I am here to play Roland Garros more than anything else, no? But of course, I have my tickets already," he said earlier this week.

Nadal is an iconic figure at Roland Garros, where there is a statue of him in the grounds, and he has been credited by a number of players for inspiring them to take up the sport.

Moutet, who beat Wawrinka, said that he used to sleep with one of Nadal's French Open tank tops as a youngster.

"When you're a kid you need to have idols. I was a lefty, so he was my inspiration," the 23-year-old, who could meet Nadal in the third round, said.

"I even did stupid things, I was sleeping with his French Open tank top. I was a kid, not like I was 14 or 15 years old."

Who is the 'legend' who Raducanu hopes will bring her luck?

Emma Raducanu is making her senior debut at the French Open

Moments after Emma Raducanu clinched a hard-fought win over Czech teenager Linda Noskova, she went to the side-line and high-fived a bloke in the front row.

But it wasn't a member of her team. So who was it? Turns out it was an old friend, of sorts, who supported her throughout the memorable run to US Open glory.

"I don't know him personally, or even his name, but he was there right from the first match in New York," laughed the British number one.

"He always sits in the front row. He gets really pumped, the guy is a legend! It's amazing to have him here, it brings back really happy memories.

"It was really special to see him and hopefully he can be at the next match too."

Will Djokovic use his birthday present?

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic turned 35 years old in Paris and got a handy gift from the organisers.

Why was McEnroe singing about Nadal?

And finally, John McEnroe penned an ode to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on Eurosport's coverage.

It was a version of Green Day's Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life), where McEnroe sings about the trio being "some of the best that I have ever seen".

McEnroe often posts videos of himself playing guitar and singing with his daughter, Emily.

Google it. It's worth it.