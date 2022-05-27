Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray will begin his Wimbledon preparations at the Surbiton Trophy

Andy Murray's first appearance at the Surbiton Trophy since 2004 will be shown live on BBC Sport's digital platforms.

The Briton, 35, has opted to skip the current French Open to prepare for Wimbledon, which starts on 27 June.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, now ranked 67 in the world, was 17 when he last played in Surbiton's grass-court Challenger Tour tournament.

The women's draw features Britons Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter.

Qualifying takes place on Sunday with the main draw running from Monday until Sunday 5 June.

Matches on the main court will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app, with some coverage on BBC Red Button.

Second seed Murray will be joined by 20-year-old Briton Jack Draper, who has won four Challenger Tour titles already this season, in the men's draw.

World number 58 Mackenzie McDonald is the top seed, while fellow American Sam Querrey, who ended Murray's defence of his second Wimbledon title with victory in the 2017 quarter-finals, is also playing.

The BBC also has live coverage of the grass-court events at Queen's from 13-19 June and Eastbourne from 18-25 June before comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon across the BBC from 27 June to 10 July.

Surbiton Trophy coverage schedule

Sunday 29 May

11:00-19:55, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Monday 30 May

11:00-19:55, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Tuesday 31 May

11:00-19:55, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Wednesday 1 June

11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (11:00-16:45 Red Button)

Thursday 2 June

11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (13:15-19:55 Red Button)

Friday 3 June

11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (no Red Button)

Saturday 4 June

11:00-19:55, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Sunday 5 June

11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (11:00-14:15 and 17:15-19:55 Red Button)

All times are BST and are subject to late changes.

