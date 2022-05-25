French Open: Britain's Jamie Murray into second round with Brazil's Bruno Soares
Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian doubles partner Bruno Soares are into the French Open second round.
They were in commanding form throughout a 6-1 6-2 win over Israel's Jonathan Erlich and South African Lloyd Harris.
Murray, 36, has played with a variety of partners since March after Soares, 40, took a break from the tour.
But the pair, who reached the quarter-finals in 2017, have reunited this month and are chasing a third Grand Slam title together.
