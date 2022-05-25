Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu was playing in her first French Open

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

British number one Emma Raducanu was unable to capitalise on a one-set lead as her French Open debut ended with a defeat in the second round.

Raducanu, 19, lost 3-6 6-1 6-1 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

The 12th seed was unable to take any of five break points in a pivotal third game in the decider, Sasnovich breaking in the next to enable her to win.

The US Open champion has lost in the second round in her two Grand Slams since the win in New York last year.

Raducanu's exit means there are no British women left in the singles draw, with Heather Watson and Harriet Dart losing in the first round.

British men's number one Cameron Norrie is aiming to become the first of the nation's players to reach the third round on the Paris clay this year, taking on Australia's Jason Kubler on Wednesday.

More to follow.