Two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka's best run in the French Open came in 2013 when she lost in the semi-finals

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Former world number ones Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber are into the third round of the French Open.

The pair have never lifted the trophy at Roland Garros but have won five Grand Slam titles between them.

Azarenka, the 15th seed, beat German Andrea Petkovic 6-1 7-6 (7-3) with Kerber defeating 19-year-old French player Elsa Jacquemot 6-1 7-6 (7-2).

Kerber, seeded 21st, has now won seven successive matches after clinching the Strasbourg International on Saturday.

Belarusian Azarenka reached the last 32 for the eighth time but needed to save a set point in the second set before winning to advance to an encounter with Switzerland's Jil Teichmann, the 23rd seed.

Germany's Kerber, who has won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open, will now face world number 47 Aliaksandra Sasnovich following her 3-6 6-1 6-1 win over Britain's Emma Raducanu.