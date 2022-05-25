Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open semi-finals last year

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Alexander Zverev saved match point as he fought back from two sets down to beat Sebastian Baez and reach the French Open third round.

The German third seed, a semi-finalist last year, roared to the crowd as he sealed a 2-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 7-5 win over the Argentine.

Zverev cut a frustrated figure in the opening two sets before dialling back in to take the decider.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic swept past Alex Molcan 6-2 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

Zverev put his arm around Baez at the net and spoke to him at length after securing victory.

"I told Sebastian this is the worst you will ever feel on a tennis court, right now at this moment," Zverev said.

"I know how he feels as I lost the US Open final from being two sets up and was two points away."

Zverev joked that mentally planning his post-French Open holiday helped him relax after a poor start.

"I couldn't have played any worse [at the start], I just tried to find a rhythm and did that," he said.

"I was planning my holiday in Monaco, where I was going to go and who I was going to go with and that relaxed me, thinking about the beach."

'Rafa, Roger & Novak always find a way'

Alexander Zverev lost the 2020 US Open final to Dominic Thiem despite winning the first two sets

Olympic champion Zverev has said he believes he will form a "new big three" external-link alongside Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

However, Zverev is the only one of the three not to have won a Grand Slam and came perilously close to an early exit on the Paris clay.

He shouted at his camp and was booed by the crowd for making a hand gesture towards him after a double fault that saw him trail by a set and a break against Baez.

He initially struggled to hit through the world number 36 but began to show more form as the match went on, fighting back from 4-0 down in the second set before losing it 6-4.

He broke Baez's serve to start the third set and both his serve and backhand improved throughout the three hour 36 minute match.

"I'm happy still being in the tournament right now," Zverev said in his on-court interview.

"You just have to find a way. You talk about mental strength and the greats, like Rafa [Nadal], Roger [Federer] and Novak, they always find a way.

"I will never be at their level but I'm trying to get closer to them."

Zverev will play American Brandon Nakashima next.

Djokovic beats former coach's new charge

Novak Djokovic fought back from two sets down against Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year's final

Molcan is coached by Marian Vajda, who worked extensively with Djokovic during the Serb's rise to the top of the world rankings and his 20 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic hit 10 aces and 40 winners to 19 unforced errors as he aimed to keep his time on court at a minimum.

Giving his post-match interview in French, Djokovic thanked the crowd on Court Suzanne Lenglen for their support.

"I don't have a lot of opportunities to play here, and I could feel the support," the 35-year-old said.

"There were tricky conditions today with a lot of wind coming in different directions, I had to stay focused."