Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram (right) won the 2021 US Open and 2020 Australian Open together

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Britain's Joe Salisbury and Lloyd Glasspool reached the men's doubles quarter-finals at the French Open with their respective partners.

Top seeds Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram beat Maxime Cressy and Feliciano Lopez 7-5 6-4.

Glasspool and Finnish partner Haari Heliovaara overcame Monaco's Hugo Nys and Pole Jan Zielinski 7-6 (9-7) 6-3.

In the women's doubles, Britain's Tara Moore and American Emina Bektas withdrew from their second-round match.

Glasspool is in action in the mixed doubles later with American Asia Muhammad, who are late replacements for the French pairing of Alize Cornet and Edouard Roger-Vasselin after Cornet retired in her third-round singles match.

Salisbury, 30, and Ram, 38, will face the winners of the match between Alexander Bublik with Thanassi Kokkinakis against Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek for a place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Glasspool, 28, and Heliovaara, 32, will take on 16th seeds Rohan Bopanna of India and Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop next.