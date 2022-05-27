French Open: Britain's Joe Salisbury and Lloyd Glasspool into quarter-finals
|French Open 2022
|Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
|Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app
Britain's Joe Salisbury and Lloyd Glasspool reached the men's doubles quarter-finals at the French Open with their respective partners.
Top seeds Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram beat Maxime Cressy and Feliciano Lopez 7-5 6-4.
Glasspool and Finnish partner Haari Heliovaara overcame Monaco's Hugo Nys and Pole Jan Zielinski 7-6 (9-7) 6-3.
In the women's doubles, Britain's Tara Moore and American Emina Bektas withdrew from their second-round match.
Glasspool is in action in the mixed doubles later with American Asia Muhammad, who are late replacements for the French pairing of Alize Cornet and Edouard Roger-Vasselin after Cornet retired in her third-round singles match.
Salisbury, 30, and Ram, 38, will face the winners of the match between Alexander Bublik with Thanassi Kokkinakis against Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek for a place in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Glasspool, 28, and Heliovaara, 32, will take on 16th seeds Rohan Bopanna of India and Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop next.
