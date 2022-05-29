French Open: Martina Trevisan into Roland Garros last eight
Italy's Martina Trevisan booked her place in the French Open quarter-finals with a battling straight-set win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
She won 7-6 (12-10) 7-5 against Belarusian Sasnovich, who beat Briton Emma Raducanu in the second round.
It will be the 28-year-old's second appearance in the last eight at Roland Garros, having lost to Iga Swiatek at the same stage in 2020.
The world number 59 will play Leylah Fernandez or Amanda Anisimova next.
