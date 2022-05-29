Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Martina Trevisan also reached the quarter-finals in 2020 - the furthest she has gone in a Grand Slam

French Open 2022 Dates : 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage : Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Italy's Martina Trevisan booked her place in the French Open quarter-finals with a battling straight-set win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

She won 7-6 (12-10) 7-5 against Belarusian Sasnovich, who beat Briton Emma Raducanu in the second round.

It will be the 28-year-old's second appearance in the last eight at Roland Garros, having lost to Iga Swiatek at the same stage in 2020.

The world number 59 will play Leylah Fernandez or Amanda Anisimova next.