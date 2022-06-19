Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko won the Eastbourne title last year

Eastbourne, the final ATP and WTA event in the UK before Wimbledon, begins this week - and you can watch it live on the BBC.

Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko will be back, along with last year's Wimbledon runner-up and two-time Eastbourne champion Karolina Pliskova.

In addition, former Wimbledon champions Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova join last year's French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova.

American great and 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will make her return to the WTA Tour after a year out when she partners Ons Jabeur in the women's doubles.

The British challenge in the men's draw comes from Cameron Norrie, who is the number one seed, and Dan Evans.

They are joined by some big names including defending champion Alex de Minaur, world number 16 Diego Schwartzman and former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic.

Matches will be broadcast live on BBC network TV, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the mobile app.

The BBC also has live comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon across TV, radio and online from 27 June to 10 July.

Eastbourne International coverage schedule

All times are BST and are subject to late changes.

Monday 20 June

13:00-17:15 BBC Two, 13:00-18:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Tuesday 21 June

13:00-17:15 BBC Two, 13:00-18:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Wednesday 22 June

13:00-17:15 BBC Two, 13:00-18:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Thursday 23 June

13:00-17:15 BBC Two, 13:00-18:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Friday 24 June

13:00-17:15 BBC Two, 13:00-18:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Saturday 25 June

12:15-15:00 BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Live guide and event notifications

Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts on BBC iPlayer.