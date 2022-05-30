Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Veronika Kudermetova was contesting her first ever fourth round match at a Grand Slam

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Veronika Kudermetova came from behind to defeat Madison Keys and set up a French Open quarter-final against fellow Russian Daria Kasatkina.

Kudermetova, the 29th seed, beat American 22nd seed Keys 1-6 6-3 6-1 to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam for the first time.

World number 20 Kasatkina recorded a straight-set win over Camila Giorgi.

Kasatkina won 6-2 6-2 against Italy's 28th seed to reach her first quarter-final at Roland Garros since 2018.

The 25-year-old has been in ruthless form at Roland Garros and is yet to lose a set after four matches.

Compatriot Kudermetova, who beat injured third seed Paula Badosa in the previous round, recorded another fine victory in Paris as she battled back to overcome 2017 US Open finalist Keys on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Keys, an eight-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, dominated the first set.

But an early break of serve was enough for Kudermetova, 25, to level the contest before the Russian secured victory in style with four successive breaks in the third.