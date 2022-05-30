Close menu

French Open 2022: Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beaten in round four by teenager Holger Rune

Tennis

French Open 2022
Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas became the highest-profile casualty of the French Open men's draw as he lost in four sets to teenage Dane Holger Rune.

The 19-year-old punished a lacklustre display from the 2021 Roland Garros runner-up to triumph 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Rune had never won a Grand Slam match before this event but has dropped just one set in reaching the quarter-finals.

He meets Casper Ruud in the last eight after the Norwegian also won in four sets, beating Hubert Hurkacz.

More to follow.

