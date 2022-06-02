Last updated on .From the section Tennis

In winning the 2021 US Open, Raducanu become Britain's first female Grand Slam singles champion since 1977

Rothesay Nottingham Open Dates: 6-12 June Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app.

Emma Raducanu starts her preparations for Wimbledon on the grass courts of the Nottingham Open and you can watch it live on the BBC from Monday.

Raducanu, the US Open champion, made her WTA Tour debut in Nottingham last year before rising to prominence at Wimbledon.

At just 18, she was the youngest British women's player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon in the Open era.

The now 19-year-old world number 12 has taken a wildcard for this year's WTA 250 event following her second-round defeat at the French Open.

The top seed is former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who is returning from another injury setback.

British players Dan Evans, Liam Broady and Jay Clarke will compete in the men's Challenger Tour event.

Matches will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

Nottingham Open coverage schedule

All times are BST and are subject to late changes.

Monday, 6 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Tuesday, 7 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Wednesday, 8 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Thursday, 9 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Friday, 10 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Saturday, 11 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Sunday, 12 June

11:00-20:00 BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Further tennis events on the BBC

13-19 June: Birmingham Classic & Queen's Club Championships

20-24 June: Wimbledon qualifying

20-25 June: Eastbourne

27 June to 10 July: Wimbledon

