Alfie Hewett is a five-time singles Grand Slam champion

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's defending men's singles wheelchair champion Alfie Hewett started his French Open campaign with a 6-1 6-2 win over Dutchman Tom Egberink.

Top seed Hewett, who received a bye to the quarter-finals, quickly built up a lead in the first set.

The second set saw the pair trade five breaks before Hewett held his serve to progress to the semi-finals.

Hewett, 24, faces Argentine third seed Gustavo Fernandez in the last four, but Gordon Reid lost to Tokito Oda.

Reid, 30, was beaten 6-1 6-4 by the Japanese player.

The Scot partners Hewett in the doubles, where they have received a bye to the semi-finals.

The pair have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, including a calendar Grand Slam in 2021 when they won all four major titles.

In the quad wheelchair doubles, second-seeded Briton Andy Lapthorne, partnering American David Wagner, lost to Australia's Heath Davidson and Ymanitu Silva from Brazil 1-6 6-4 1-0 (10-8).