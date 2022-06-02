Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Surbiton Trophy Venue: Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club. Dates: 30 May-5 June Coverage: Watch play on the main court on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app from 11:00 BST.

Britain's Andy Murray has moved into the Surbiton Trophy quarter-finals.

Top seed Murray defeated world number 230 Gijs Brouwer of the Netherlands 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) in the second round of the Challenger Tour event in London.

This is Murray's first appearance at the Surbiton Trophy since 2004.

The 35-year-old opted to skip the current French Open to prepare for Wimbledon, which starts on 27 June, and will play fifth seed American Brandon Nakashima in the last eight.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, now ranked 67th in the world, was 17 when he last played in Surbiton's grass-court tournament.

He won his first-round match against Jurij Rodionov 6-2 6-1 on Monday, but had to wait until Thursday to play his second match because of persistent rain in London.

Andy Murray has not played at the Surbiton Trophy since 2004 when he had to retire from his first-round match through injury

Murray won the opening set on a tie-break after he had failed to take four earlier break points, with his Dutch opponent also missing one opportunity.

The Scot had a chance to break Brouwer's serve in the 11th game of the second set, but the failure did not prove costly as he won the tie-break to advance.