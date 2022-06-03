Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Coco Gauff will play in Saturday's singles final and Sunday's doubles final

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

American teenager Coco Gauff has the chance to win two French Open trophies this weekend after reaching the women's doubles final as well as the singles.

Gauff, who plays Iga Swiatek in the singles final on Saturday, advanced to the doubles showpiece with compatriot Jessica Pegula on Friday.

The pair beat fellow Americans Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

Gauff, 18, is in her first Grand Slam singles final but was runner-up in the US Open doubles final in 2021.

Last year, Czech Barbora Krejcikova became the first woman since 2000 - and the seventh ever - to win the singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros.

Gauff and Pegula will face the winners of the other semi-final, which features Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko against French pair Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.