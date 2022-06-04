Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev was taken off the court in a wheelchair after his fall in his French Open semi-final

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Alexander Zverev says he has "several torn lateral ligaments" in his right ankle following his nasty fall in his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal on Friday.

The German world number three was taken off court in a wheelchair after badly rolling his ankle.

He returned on crutches to officially retire from the match while trailing 7-6 (10-8) 6-6 to Nadal.

Zverev will return to Germany on Monday for further examinations.

Zverev posted a picture of himself on Instagram with his right foot in a boot.

"Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot," the 25-year-old wrote.

"I want to thank everyone all over the world for the kind messages that I have received since yesterday."

The injury means Zverev may not be fit for Wimbledon, which begins on 27 June.

Nadal, who will face Casper Ruud in Sunday's final at Roland Garros, sent well wishes to Zverev following the match.