French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Casper Ruud for 14th Roland Garros title

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Roland Garros

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal has won back-to-back major titles for the first time since 2010
French Open 2022
Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Rafael Nadal reclaimed his crown as the king of the French Open, winning a record-extending 14th title by beating Norway's Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Spain's Nadal, 36, won 6-3 6-3 6-0 against Norwegian eighth seed Ruud to also extend his record number of Grand Slam men's singles titles to 22.

He moves two ahead of his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, who lost to Djokovic in the semi-finals last year, has won 112 of his 115 matches on the Paris clay.

After also winning the Australian Open in January, Nadal has claimed back-to-back major titles for the first time since 2010 - when he won the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in a row.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by mivec88, today at 16:56

    GOAT

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 16:56

    Rafa Nadal has an unbelievable record on the Paris Clay. Surely his record, 14 singles titles and counting is one that will never be beaten.

  • Comment posted by irishcath, today at 16:56

    "Class" doesn't come close to describing Rafa. Enduring physical pain in a part of his body that is so critical to this sport, makes this achievement even more impressive. He was competing with this as well as Rudd. As Rafa would say himself, but not of himself, 'Unbelievable'.

  • Comment posted by SL65AMG, today at 16:55

    comparisons about who is the greatest can go on but there is no greater warrior in sport then the Matador himself. What tenacity and hear!

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 16:54

    Nadal is a phenomenal player and his record at the French Open is astounding.

  • Comment posted by JDB, today at 16:53

    In my humble opinion, Rafa is one of the greats in any sport - a real pleasure to watch

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 16:53

    I've always favoured Fed over Nadal but I remember saying to my brother almost 10 years ago that Rafa would end up with the strongest argument to be considered the greatest. His record on clay is simply insane, over almost 2 decades to win the FO 14 times and have lost just a handful of games whilst also picking up slams at each of the other tournaments is incredible.

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 16:53

    Nadal, the GOAT. His relentless intensity, supreme skills and unyielding spirit, makes him the greatest.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 16:52

    Congratulations to Rafa. A 14th title at the age of 36 is very special. ND now has to win 3 more slams to overtake him.

    • Reply posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 16:55

      Hank Scorpio replied:
      It's doable for Djokovic as He has age on his side but I wouldn't put it past Nadal to win another

  • Comment posted by Sultan of swing, today at 16:51

    A record-extending Grand Slam no. 22! Not just the G.O.A.T. tennis player but probably G.O.A.T. sports person too for his incredible willpower & tenacity. Winning 2 out of 2 Grand Slams this year despite suffering from a debilitating and career threatening Mueller-Weiss Syndrome in his left foot! Absolutely sensational! Vamos Rafa!

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:51

    Although I will still see Federer as the GOAT(due to his style of play and playing between two dominant generations(including the Sampras one), Rafa Nadal is one of the best if not the best player in the world, not to mention, easily the best clay-court player. I just hope that some of the Canadians on tour can learn from him in his play, and general humility.

    • Reply posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 16:56

      TookOneForTheTeam replied:
      What are you talking about? Federer isnt even in the discussion anymore.

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 16:51

    Thrilled for Nadal the true GOAT. More class on his little finger than Novax has in his entire body!

  • Comment posted by MattSucci, today at 16:51

    Congratulations Rafa on an unbelievable achievement. Quite simply the greatest ever!

  • Comment posted by Des Wigwam, today at 16:51

    Probably one of Nadal's easier Grand Slams he has one. Congratulations all the same to a legend of the game. Great if he could win Wimbledon again though that will be far more difficult for him.

  • Comment posted by MVC4Real, today at 16:51

    Wow, Rafa🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 22 Grand Slams!!! It just couldn’t happen to a nicer bloke could it 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by stevo 1, today at 16:50

    Legend of sorts his hair out there’s nothing more he could want

  • Comment posted by jr, today at 16:50

    A healthy Nadal has always been the goat. Without health & injury problems he would have had 30+ grand slams and there would be no debate. Congratulations!

  • Comment posted by david, today at 16:50

    Huge congratulations to Nadal for his achievement. But this was like an adult playing against a child. No entertainment and very little to get excited about. Nadal and Djokovic are still way better than the rest. Maybe in 4 or 5 years they'll step aside.

  • Comment posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 16:50

    Vamos Rafa, got to be right up there as one of the greatest sportsmen of our generation.

  • Comment posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 16:50

    Dont be too down Caspar!

    You still got 2 more games than Federer did against Nadal in the 2008 final.

    • Reply posted by twenty twenty blueberry, today at 16:51

      twenty twenty blueberry replied:
      M0r0n

