French Open: Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula lose to Caroline Garcia & Kristina Mladenovic in women's doubles
|French Open 2022
|Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coco Gauff suffered a second French Open final defeat of the weekend as she and Jessica Pegula were beaten by home favourites Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the women's doubles.
American Gauff lost her maiden Grand Slam singles final to world number one Iga Swiatek in Paris on Saturday.
She was back on Court Philippe Chatrier the following day, losing 2-6 6-3 6-2 with compatriot Pegula in the doubles.
"Hopefully we can win one in the future," Gauff, 18, said.
It was the third time this week that 2016 champions Garcia and Mladenovic have come back from a set down.
Pegula also lost to Swiatek in the singles quarter-finals before Gauff lost in Saturday's showpiece.
"You both lost to Iga, so in my opinion, both of you went all the way in singles," Mladenovic joked.
"Winning this title with [Caroline] is a dream and I thank you."
On Saturday, El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands saved three match points to beat Croatia's Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 and lift the men's title.
