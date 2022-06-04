Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jessica Pegula (centre) and Coco Gauff won the Qatar Open together earlier this year

French Open 2022 Dates: 22 May-5 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Coco Gauff suffered a second French Open final defeat of the weekend as she and Jessica Pegula were beaten by home favourites Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the women's doubles.

American Gauff lost her maiden Grand Slam singles final to world number one Iga Swiatek in Paris on Saturday.

She was back on Court Philippe Chatrier the following day, losing 2-6 6-3 6-2 with compatriot Pegula in the doubles.

"Hopefully we can win one in the future," Gauff, 18, said.

It was the third time this week that 2016 champions Garcia and Mladenovic have come back from a set down.

Pegula also lost to Swiatek in the singles quarter-finals before Gauff lost in Saturday's showpiece.

"You both lost to Iga, so in my opinion, both of you went all the way in singles," Mladenovic joked.

"Winning this title with [Caroline] is a dream and I thank you."

On Saturday, El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands saved three match points to beat Croatia's Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 and lift the men's title.