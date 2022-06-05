Surbiton Trophy: Alison van Uytvanck and Jordan Thompson win titles
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Alison van Uytvanck and Jordan Thompson won titles at the Surbiton Trophy to start the British grass-court season.
Belgian Van Uytvanck came past Arina Rodionova of Australia 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to win the women's singles.
In the men's event, Australian eighth seed Thompson beat American Denis Kudla 7-5 6-3.
There are several grass-court events in the build-up to Wimbledon, with British number one Emma Raducanu set to play in this week's Nottingham Open.
- True North: Teenagers who dream of being the next generation of motorcycle stars
- Becoming Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on returning to their iconic Star Wars characters