Murray has targeted the grass-court season as a key part of his year

Britain's Andy Murray advanced to the Boss Open second round in Stuttgart with a straightforward 6-4 6-3 win over qualifier Christopher O'Connell.

Murray, 35, lost the first three games on the grass, but was soon into his stride to see off the Australian in 96 minutes.

The world number 68 could face Denis Kudla, who beat him in last week's Surbiton semi-finals, next.

Wimbledon, where Murray won the singles in 2013 and 2016, begins on 27 June.

The former world number one reached the third round at the All England Club last year in his first campaign since 2017.

He missed the French Open this year to concentrate on the grass-court season, although he accepted a wildcard to take part in the Madrid Masters in May taking notable clay-court victories over Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov in the Spanish capital.

Murray, who revived his Wimbledon-winning partnership with coach Ivan Lendl in March, has limited his time on tour since undergoing surgery on his hip in January 2018.