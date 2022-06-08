Nottingham Open: Britain's Dan Evans beats Thomas Fabbiano to reach third round
British top seed Dan Evans reached the third round of the Nottingham Open with a straight-set win over Italian Thomas Fabbiano.
The 2019 champion won 7-5 6-0 and will meet compatriot Daniel Cox or Swiss eighth seed Marc-Andrea Huesler next.
British number two Evans edged a close opening set with a break of serve in the 12th game.
The 32-year-old swept Fabbiano aside in the second, winning eight consecutive games to close out the match.
"It was a good match. Thomas played very well in the first set. I got ahead early in the second and took advantage," said Evans.
"It's another valuable match on the grass. It's a short season - we need to get as many matches as we can to get out there [ready] for Wimbledon."
Fellow Briton Ryan Peniston also progressed to the third round, beating Croat Borna Gojo 6-4 7-6 (7-4).
