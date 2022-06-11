Close menu

Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Boss Open final in Stuttgart

comments108

Andy Murray
Andy Murray has a record of 114-23 on grass

Britain's Andy Murray reached his first tour-level final on grass in six years as he beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets at the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

Murray, 35, defeated Australian Kyrgios 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 and will meet Italian Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final.

His last ATP Tour title came at Antwerp in 2019, while he has not contested a tour-level final on grass since winning Wimbledon for a second time in 2016.

"It has been a long time since the last final [on grass]," said Murray.

"A lot of ups and downs, but I kept going and kept working and finally managed to get to another one. I am proud of the effort I have put in."

World number 10 Berrettini, the beaten Wimbledon finalist last year, overcame German Oscar Otte 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5) and will face Murray for the first time since winning in straight sets in the second round at Queen's last year.

Murray maintains momentum on the grass

Murray beat Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals on Friday, claiming his first victory over a top-five player since 2016, before his two hip operations.

He faced a different challenge against the mercurial Kyrgios, but ultimately his victory was a comfortable one as he dominated the second set after edging a first-set tie-break.

Nick Kyrgios smashes his racquet
Nick Kyrgios received a point penalty for breaking his racquet, before his continued complaints earned him a game penalty

Kyrgios, who received a point penalty after smashing his racquet in response to losing the first set, was given a game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct early in the second and was unable to recover as Murray opened a commanding 4-1 lead with a second break of serve.

The former world number one, currently ranked 68th, is yet to drop a set in an impressive four-match streak in Stuttgart.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has reunited with former coach Ivan Lendl, with whom he won his two Wimbledon titles, and will now contest his 10th grass-court final on Sunday - as well as the 70th final of his career.

"You're always battling yourself as well as the opponent, it's one of the difficult things about individual sports," said Murray.

"Nick has the potential to be one of the best players in the world, there's absolutely no question about that. But he obviously got very frustrated in the second set and made it a lot easier for me.

"I'm happy to be in the final. I've played well this week and I've got a great opportunity against Matteo tomorrow."

Sonego awaits Murray at Queen's

Murray is playing several grass-court events before Wimbledon begins on 27 June, and next up will be the Cinch Championship at Queen's, which starts on Monday.

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, the world number 32, awaits Murray in the first round there.

Elsewhere in the first round at Queen's, British number one Cameron Norrie will face Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, while Dan Evans takes on defending champion Berrettini.

Fellow Briton Ryan Peniston has a tough opening assignment against top seed and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud, and Liam Broady meets Croatia's Marin Cilic.

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 16:31

    Let's not underestimate the achievement - this guy has had his hips replaced

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 16:37

      cynic replied:
      Poor man's Emma Raducanu.

  • Comment posted by Jaggythistle, today at 16:31

    Yet another superb win for Andy. Apparently if he wins the final in Stuttgart he might become seeded for Wimbledon which would be fun.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:28

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Personally can't see him getting past Berrettini (Wimbledon finalist last year, let's not forget), but really nice to see him in a final again. Looking forward to Wimbledon.

  • Comment posted by time for tea, today at 16:40

    Let’s be honest he could’ve called it a day a while back & no other British player would come close to what he has achieved fair play to him to have kept going

  • Comment posted by Sally, today at 16:55

    Just amazing. How does the guy do this after all the injury problems he has had. Just the fact that he might achieve a seeded position at Wimbledon is unbelievable after all he has gone through

    Sir Andy, you are incredible.

  • Comment posted by cyram, today at 16:34

    You have to say what he is doing is amazing.

    • Reply posted by Duncan Allen, today at 16:40

      Duncan Allen replied:
      You have to say that Kyrgios contributed greatly by being his usual stupid obnoxious self and eventually getting a game penalty.

  • Comment posted by placeboed , today at 16:31

    Legend...end of

  • Comment posted by specificnotpacific, today at 16:30

    What a fantastic start to the grass court season for Murray. Good luck in the final.

  • Comment posted by phil easton, today at 16:50

    This guy seems to make his critics eat humble pie, myself included, his will to win is unquestionable and good to see Lendl back with him, they seem to feed off one another. Good luck in the final.

  • Comment posted by craig, today at 16:48

    Anyone else would've given up a few years ago. Not this guy! Well played Andy

  • Comment posted by beanie271193, today at 16:41

    Incredible Andy!
    Did think he would even make it back into top 100 in the world. Now he could be seeded for Wimbledon. Incredible recovery!

  • Comment posted by Half Spock, today at 16:30

    Nicely Done!!!

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 17:03

    In tennis terms Murray is a geriatric, walking around with a metal hip and bits have been falling off him for years. Yet he's still smashing it and beating top players! The commitment, determination and belief is amazing.

    • Reply posted by loveboatcaptain, today at 17:10

      loveboatcaptain replied:
      Proper athlete!

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 16:51

    Murray the Magnificent.!!!!

    • Reply posted by MaksiNorway, today at 16:58

      MaksiNorway replied:
      That adjective has already been taken in these HYS' on the BBC.
      MclLroy got it for winning a round of golf on a thursday.
      He later faded away completely, as it turned out, again.

  • Comment posted by George Bevan-Thomas, today at 16:53

    Look who’s laughing now... we’ll done Muzza!!! 👌

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 17:11

    Come on Muzza! Would bring tears to my eyes to see a good Wimbledon run this year; he's been through a lot.

    • Reply posted by vamosrafa, today at 17:21

      vamosrafa replied:
      Would love to see him get drawn against NoVax DjoCovid in round one and ditch the antivaxxer out in front of a partisan centre court crowd so we can all enjoy the two weeks.

  • Comment posted by sportfanatic, today at 16:40

    Well done Andy! Looking forward to see you at Wimbledon. He can knock out a few big names there.

  • Comment posted by Duke, today at 16:32

    Great win Andy. Now going win your first ATP title in nearly 3 years. Won't be easy though as Berrettini is pretty good on grass.

  • Comment posted by nick_bham, today at 16:47

    Putting aside what a talent you clearly are you are also so inspirational of what can be achieved in life if you just try your best everytime.

  • Comment posted by Faye 1968, today at 16:58

    Life in the old dog yet ! Fantastic for Andy. I really don’t know how he does it ? Metal hip and his age 👏👏

  • Comment posted by thwobble, today at 16:39

    Andy's looking good...

