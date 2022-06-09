Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Australia's Ashleigh Barty won the 2021 women's singles tournament, before retiring from the sport. Barty and men's champion Novak Djokovic each won £1.7m prize money

Total prize money for this year's Wimbledon will be a record £40.3m, tournament organisers have announced.

The winners of the men's and women's singles will each win £2m, a decrease from £2.35m the last time full capacity crowds attended in 2019.

The pot is an increase of 5.4% compared with 2019, when prize money totalled £38m, and an 11% increase on 2021.

In 2020, players who would have qualified received £10m in lieu of prize money for the cancelled event.

Last year's Wimbledon was played in front of reduced crowds because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Wheelchair tennis has received a significant increase, more than 40%, reflecting both an increase in prize money as well as the fact there will be double the number of wheelchair players competing this year.

Wimbledon has said the 2022 pot "continues to place importance on supporting players in the early rounds of the event," and has increased prize money in the qualifying rounds.

Qualifiers who make it through all three qualifying rounds will get £62,000 and will receive £50,000 if they win their first-round match in the main draw.