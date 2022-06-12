Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie made it to the final at Queen's last year

Cameron Norrie is aiming to go one better at Queen's this year, having been runner-up in 2021.

The British number one lost out in three sets to Matteo Berrettini in the final in West Kensington before reaching the third round at Wimbledon.

Since then, he has risen to 11 in the world and won his fourth career tournament on the Lyon clay last month.

"My first goal is to win the title," the 26-year-old told BBC Scotland as he prepares for his grass court campaign.

"The draw is absolutely stacked but I'm looking forward to troubling some players.

"My serve has improved a lot over the last couple of years and my backhand is an absolute nightmare on this surface, especially here at Queen's where the ball stays so low.

"I just want to keep improving on how I play in the bigger moments and I'll be hunting down that 'being in the zone' feeling.

"I'll be looking for good sensations and trying to feel the court out, which isn't easy in the first few days when it's so lush."

Norrie, who starts on Monday against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, Queen's champion in 2014, has not played since reaching the third round at the French Open.

Norrie explained he has had time for extra gym work and has been watching footage of his run on the grass last year.

"We were still in the bubble and it wasn't the biggest of crowds so it was a little bit different," he said.

"For me, it was still unbelievable. I made my big jump points-wise and was seeded at Wimbledon.

"It ticked a lot of boxes and I was really close to taking Matteo out in the final. I have been watching a couple of my matches, just knowing I can play well on this surface."