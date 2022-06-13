Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jack Draper earned his first ATP Tour win at Queen's on his way to reaching last year's quarter-finals

Britain's Jack Draper marked his debut in the world's top 100 with a first win over a top-20 ranked opponent when he beat Taylor Fritz at Queen's.

Draper, 20, used his powerful game to good effect on the grass, leading to a 6-3 6-2 victory on the opening day of the Cinch Championships in west London.

American fourth seed Fritz is ranked 14th in the world, but was overwhelmed by British number four Draper.

Draper played with confidence and conviction, particularly on serve.

Draper, who moved up to 99th in the world on Monday, missed the French Open with a minor muscle injury as he prioritised the grass-court season.

Against Fritz, Draper looked strong as he marked his return to Queen's - where he reached the quarter-finals last year - with victory.

While he was unable to take a first match point on Fritz's serve, Draper completed the win when he hit a second-serve ace to the jubilation of the home crowd.

Afterwards, Draper described the win in front of about 9,000 fans as "amazing".

"At the start of my career I had not played in front of as many people as this, the nerves are still there but I'm glad the way I played," said Draper, who plays a qualifier in either France's Quentin Halys or Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori next.

Draper is one of seven British players in the main draw at Queen's, although Andy Murray's participation remains in doubt after the Scot picked up an injury in the Stuttgart final on Sunday.

Former world number one Murray, a five-time singles champion at Queen's, is set to have a scan on Monday to reveal the extent of an abdominal issue.

Later on Monday, British number one Cameron Norrie starts his bid to go one better than last year's run to the final.

Third seed Norrie, who finished runner-up to Italy's Matteo Berrettini, plays Bulgaria's former world number three Grigor Dimitrov, a Queen's champion in 2014.