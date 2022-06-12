Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans previously won the Nottingham Open title in 2019

Dan Evans beat Jordan Thompson to claim his second Nottingham Open title without dropping a set in an ideal boost to his Wimbledon preparations.

The British number two registered a 6-4 6-4 victory over the Australian.

Evans, who also won the Challenger event in 2019, will now move on to Queen's Club, where he opens against defending champion Matteo Berrettini.

In the women's event, Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia beat American Alison Riske 6-4 1-6 6-3 for her first WTA title.

Top seed Evans saved three of the five break points he faced in an assured performance against Thompson.

Evans joked that he "could not let" his good friend Thompson win after the Australian triumphed at last week's Surbiton Trophy.

"I couldn't let him take back-to-backs. I'd hear too much about it," Evans, 32, said.

"It was a good match. He has had a great two weeks and it's not easy playing a good friend.

"It does make me feel very good to win. I've got a tough match next week and it's time to go down to London and prepare."

Evans is projected to rise to 31 when the new world rankings are released on Monday.

He is likely to be seeded for Wimbledon, which begins on 27 June.

Elsewhere, Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof's won their fifth ATP men's doubles title of the year with victory in s-Hertogenbosch.

Skupski and Koolhof, the world's leading pair in doubles this year, beat Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell 4-6 7-5 10-6.