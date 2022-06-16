Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ryan Peniston beat French Open runner-up Casper Ruud in the first round to claim his first win on the ATP Tour

British wildcard Ryan Peniston produced a stirring comeback to beat Francisco Cerundolo and reach the Queen's quarter-finals.

The world number 180, who stunned top seed Casper Ruud on Tuesday, overturned a break deficit in the deciding set to beat the Argentine 6-0 4-6 6-4.

The 26-year-old has reached the last eight in his first appearance at an ATP Tour event.

He will face Serbia's Filip Krajinovic or American Sam Querrey next.

Peniston, the last remaining Briton in the singles draw, looked to be heading for the exit after being broken early in the third.

However, a battling game at 4-3 down resulted in him retrieving the break as he reeled off the final four games to win.

Peniston has been given a wildcard into the Wimbledon main draw, which begins on 27 June.

Peniston has now beaten a top-five and a top-50 player in his first two matches on the senior men's tour.

He started the match in ideal fashion, breaking Cerundolo at the first opportunity as the world number 46 struggled for rhythm.

The first seven games of the match went Peniston's way before Cerundolo got on the board, and the Argentine then broke in the next game to take the lead for the first time.

Peniston had his opportunities in the second set but missed all three of the break points he created and often overhit in key moments.

He started the deciding set strongly, racing to a 40-0 lead, but he began to cut a weary figure as he lost the next three points and subsequently dropped serve.

However, cheered on by an increasingly vocal crowd, Peniston kept within touching distance of Cerundolo, before breaking back when his opponent sent a backhand into the net.

The Briton then held firm in the next two games, roaring to the crowd and pumping his fist as he sealed victory with a forehand winner.

