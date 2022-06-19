Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Beatriz Haddad Maia won the singles and doubles titles in Nottingham last week

Beatriz Haddad Maia will contest her second final in a week when she faces Zhang Shuai at the Birmingham Classic.

The Brazilian, who won the Nottingham Open title on 12 June, came through a high-quality encounter against Simona Halep 6-3 2-6 6-4.

China's Zhang fought back to beat Sorana Cirstea 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5).

Haddad Maia and Zhang won the doubles title together in Nottingham last week but will contest the Birmingham final against one another later on Sunday.

Haddad Maia, 26, who is on a nine-match unbeaten streak, fought for two hours and 16 minutes to beat 2019 Wimbledon champion Halep.

She twice came back from a break down in the opening set before winning four games in a row to close it out.

Halep, who did not defend her Wimbledon title after injuring her calf, suffered two heavy falls behind the baseline during the first set and twice received treatment on her right thigh.

However, she moved freely around the court, with a super passing backhand allowing her to break Haddad Maia in the second set.

The final 12 points of the second set went the way of the Romanian but the third set was harder fought, with both players squandering a break advantage.

Ultimately, it was Haddad Maia who moved decisively in front and she served out the match to secure her place in the final.

Zhang, who will also play in the Birmingham doubles final alongside Elise Mertens, fought back from a break down in the final set.

Cirstea led the resulting tie-break 5-4 before Zhang won three points in a row to set up the meeting with Haddad Maia.