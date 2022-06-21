Wimbledon: British teenager Mimi Xu's hopes of reaching main draw ended
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
British 14-year-old Mimi Xu's hopes of becoming the youngest female to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw have ended.
Xu, from Swansea, lost 6-4 6-3 to 24-year-old American Hanna Chang in the first round of qualifying.
She became the youngest player to compete in the junior competition at Wimbledon last year.
American Coco Gauff remains the youngest player to qualify since the sport's professional era began in 1968, having done so aged 15 in 2019.
Chang is ranked 269 in the world in singles - 878 places above British national junior champion Xu, who needed to win three qualifying matches to reach the senior ladies' draw.
Elsewhere, Briton Sarah Beth Grey progressed to the second round of Wimbledon qualifying with a 5-7 7-5 7-6 (10-7) win over Australian Olivia Gadecki.
- Watch Wimbledon qualifying
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- America's most powerful man in history: How did J Edgar Hoover know too much for any US president to fire him?
- Test Match Special: Jonathan Agnew asks Moeen Ali all of your questions in the commentary box