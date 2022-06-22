Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur did not drop serve during their quarter-final match

Serena Williams' comeback continued as she and Ons Jabeur reached the Eastbourne doubles semi-finals with an entertaining win over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching.

The American great, playing just her second match in 12 months, produced a strong serving performance in a 6-2 6-4 win over the doubles specialists.

She and Jabeur saved all nine of the break points they faced.

"Ons held me up today, she was so good," Williams, 40, said.

Williams has been given a singles wildcard into Wimbledon, which begins on Monday, but joined forces with the Tunisian singles world number three to gain some grass-court practice.

The two have visibly enjoyed playing alongside one another, with both players showing a mix of power and deft touch at the net.

"I think we played together much better today - although I thought we played really well yesterday," said 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams.

"I was looking at Ons like 'wow' during the match."

Jabeur jokingly asked Williams if she would pair up with her for the US Open, adding: "It's really great. I think we played really good."

The two will face Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic and Poland's Magda Linette for a place in the final.