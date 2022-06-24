Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova will play defending champion Jelena Ostapenko in the Eastbourne final following a straight-set victory over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Czech, 32, won 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to end Haddad Maia's 12-match winning streak.

Last year's winner Ostapenko, of Latvia, beat Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2 6-2 to reach Saturday's final.

Britain's Jack Draper contests his first ATP Tour semi-final in the men's event later on Friday.

World number 108 Draper, 20, meets American Maxime Cressy for a place in the final at the pre-Wimbledon tournament, with third seed Taylor Fritz and sixth seed Alex de Minaur contesting the other semi-final.

Kvitova, ranked 31st in the world, was in fine form as she ended 26-year-old Haddad Maia's hopes of winning a third successive tournament on grass before Wimbledon.

The Brazilian world number 29 triumphed at Birmingham and Nottingham earlier this month and received a quarter-final walkover against Lesia Tsurenko.

But Kvitova, who reached the Eastbourne final in 2011 before going on to win her first Wimbledon title, captured the crucial points - edging a tie-break before recording the only break of serve of the contest in the opening game of the second set.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko became only the third wildcard to win the Eastbourne title last year.

Seeded eighth this time around, the Latvian 25-year-old overpowered Giorgi, winning four straight games to seal the first set.

A second break of serve in the second set booked Ostapenko's return to the final without dropping a set on the south coast.

Kvitova and Ostapenko each have four wins from their previous eight meetings, with Ostapenko winning in three sets in their only match on grass in 2016.