Those joining the queue had to pick out the flag which marks the end of the line snaking around Wimbledon Park

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

"It's a strange comeback - but the good vibes are still the same."

Danilo, from Italy, queued for Wimbledon for the first time in 2019. Like everyone else, he's had to wait a long time to do it all again.

But, finally, after an enforced three-year absence, Wimbledon welcomed back its famous tradition to mark the start of the 2022 Championships.

After the 2020 tournament was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Wimbledon returned last year but with a limited capacity and online ticket sales only.

However, the overnight campers and early risers were back in their thousands as the queue returned in full force to Wimbledon Park over the weekend and into Monday morning.

Brent Pham, from California, was first in the queue on Monday

Those at the front of the day one queue began arriving early on Saturday evening - about 40 hours before the gates to the grounds opened - with the line officially beginning at 14:00 BST on Sunday afternoon.

Behind them, people from around the world, from first-timers to seasoned queuing pros, collected their queue card which confirms their position and pitched up their tents.

Many, especially those armed with the experience of having done it all before, came prepared with games and activities to keep themselves occupied for the wait ahead.

That includes Danilo, from Napoli, who arrived equipped with padel and tennis racquets. A chance to see Rafael Nadal or Matteo Berrettini was high on his list of priorities for 2022.

Danilo was first in the queue for the second day at Wimbledon

For those that arrived a little later on, an early start of around 06:00 would place you around 1,500th in the line - with that figure taking little time to double in size.

Among them were Americans Don and Donna, who are on a mission to complete their own Grand Slam of attending each of tennis' four major events, while Don also has a separate target he hopes to continue at SW19.

"It's our first time here but our third Grand Slam. We went to the French Open in 2019 and, being from the US, we've been there four times."

On what they were hoping for following their early 6am start, Don added: "A grounds pass - and a new cap. I'm collecting one from each."

Don, sporting his Roland Garros cap, and Donna, from Orlando, were placed 1,560 in the queue after arriving early on Monday morning

Most are just excited to be part of it all. "Anyone!" said Freddie, on who he'd like to see on his Wimbledon debut. "I just want the experience."

Meanwhile, Pam, who lives close by, was making her fourth trip to the All England Club. She said she had arrived slightly earlier than normal, anticipating a keen crowd after a three-year wait, but that the atmosphere was still just the same.

It is an early start for all involved, with those who have camped woken by the stewards to begin packing up at around 06:00 in advance of the wristbands for the limited number of main court tickets being handed out.

An array of food and drinks stands are on hand to set everyone up for the day ahead, before the snaking journey towards the grounds - and, eventually, the much-anticipated announcement: "stewards, please open the gates".