Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie starts British charge with opening win

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments36

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Cameron Norrie began the British charge at Wimbledon by becoming the first home player to win after a rain-interrupted start to the opening day.

British men's number one Norrie, 26, played confidently in a 6-0 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 win against Spain's Pablo Andujar.

Norrie, seeded ninth, is bidding to reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Wildcard Jodie Burrage lost 6-2 6-3 in her opening match against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

Both matches were interrupted by a rain shower which forced play to be suspended on the outside courts from 11:45 BST until it resumed shortly after 13:00.

Norrie was also made to wait to clinch his victory by a second downpour, which came after Andujar had saved three match points when trying to hold serve at 5-3.

After another break lasting more than an hour, Norrie took his fourth match point in the same game when he whipped a forehand winner down the line to the delight of the home support.

"That was not easy. I saw the dark clouds coming and someone shouted 'get it done before the rain' - I was like 'come on, I'm trying to get it done,' laughed Norrie afterwards.

"A lot of waiting around and it wasn't the prettiest performance but I got it done in straight sets and I'll take that and move on."

British women's number one Emma Raducanu plays Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck later on Centre Court, with that match followed by Andy Murray's opener against Australia's James Duckworth.

Nine British players are due to start their singles campaigns on Monday, with another eight in action on Tuesday.

Norrie overcomes rain and resistance to reach round two

With Norrie being the highest-ranked home player and the first British man to be seeded in the top 10 since Andy Murray in 2017, it was quite surprising to see the left-hander not playing on Centre Court or Court One.

Instead he opened the day on the outside court two amid a low-key atmosphere.

Norrie raced through the opening set in 23 minutes against 36-year-old Andujar, who is a clay-court specialist and has only won three tour-level matches on grass.

However, Norrie was broken by the world number 100 at the start of the second before the pair were forced off court by the wet weather.

Shortly after they resumed, with brollies now protecting the players from the sunshine and not the rain, Norrie levelled at 2-2.

The atmosphere started to build and became celebratory when a tight set was decided by a strong tie-break from the Briton.

An early break in the third put Norrie further in command and, after saving a break point for a 4-2 lead, he finally broke Andujar's serve again after eight deuces to reach the second round.

Norrie will play another Spaniard, Jaume Munar, on Wednesday.

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by jimmyjagger, today at 17:32

    Spanish kid getting found out . No-one had a look at him . Now after few looks at his style - easily beat by the top tear be a while before he wins anything .

  • Comment posted by Yorkshireman, today at 17:28

    Well done Cam , all we need is Murray to loose in round 1 then we can support Brits

    • Reply posted by Wurls, today at 17:29

      Wurls replied:
      Murray to loose what? His trainer laces?
      Or is it just you can't spell.

  • Comment posted by cjw1976, today at 17:24

    starts the british charge? lol..no brit is winning this tournament unless somehow Andy Murray has a miraculous tournament after all his hip issues.

  • Comment posted by Grace, today at 17:22

    At least Novak is being allowed to play here. Normally they like to bam him to give the best chance of accumulating slams to the also ran Goatling.

    On the courts Novak is #1 all time. More Wks at 1, more masters, better H2h vs the also rans, more years finishing #1, and more slams when everyone was allowed to play.

  • Comment posted by addickted2charlton, today at 17:22

    Cameron started ahrt well. Iss a tricky 1st rahnd after e loss in the first one lass week so e'll juss ave to take it game by game, match by match n thass all there is to it on ere.

    • Reply posted by mission improbable, today at 17:36

      mission improbable replied:
      Is there a version of this in English ?

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 17:21

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Wurls, today at 17:28

      Wurls replied:
      There were comments about the awfulness of Andrew Castle as a commentator. Despite congratulating Norrie they were still removed for being "off topic"
      The problem is not with "some people" but with the BBC for not allowing perfectly justified criticism of their employee.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 17:13

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 17:16

      Alex replied:
      But she is lovely

  • Comment posted by George Bevan-Thomas, today at 16:52

    Big up NOZZA!

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 16:44

    Great stuff hope you can go on from here, as for Djokovic sad day for honest sportsmanship should be banned like USA have done

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 17:20

      Grace replied:
      Banning the greatest player of all time, to satisfy the politics of some audience is a great way to burnish tennis

      Lol

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 16:26

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 16:26

    "British charge"
    Thank you BBC for the hyperbole.
    Meantime, let us face reality and say "one British person has won his first round game. Other British players will be playing later"
    He played well though, seems on good form. Not grand slam winning form, but he is of course still a top player and as such deserves admiration from couch potatoes such as myself 😊

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 16:43

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Never been in the 2nd week of a grand slam. Top player? Behave yourself.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 16:21

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

