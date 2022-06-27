Close menu

Emma Raducanu wins Wimbledon opener to reach second round

By Sonia OxleyBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

British number one Emma Raducanu made a winning start to her first Wimbledon as a Grand Slam champion with a straight-set victory over Alison van Uytvanck.

The 19-year-old overcame a nervy start on her Centre Court debut to win a tricky first-round encounter 6-4 6-4.

Backed by an enthusiastic home crowd, the US Open champion showed no sign of the side injury that hampered her build-up to the event.

She will face French former world number four Caroline Garcia next.

A year ago Raducanu burst on to the scene with a run to the Wimbledon fourth round having come into the tournament ranked 338th in the world.

This time she arrived as the 10th seed and as a Grand Slam champion and she was greeted as such by a passionate crowd that played its part in getting her through.

"I'm extremely pleased to have come through that match and looking forward to hopefully playing in front of you guys again," she said in her on-court interview.

"I've been feeling it [crowd support] ever since I stepped on to the practice courts, people behind me going, 'Emma, you've got this'. And I'm like, 'Yeah, I've got this'.

"I'm just so happy to stay another day."

Raducanu shakes off rust and injury

This was a difficult draw for Raducanu against world number 46 Van Uytvanck, who reached the fourth round here in 2018 after beating the then defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the second round.

The Belgian had also won two second-tier grass titles in the run-up to Wimbledon this year.

By contrast, the Briton's grass-court campaign had been derailed by a left side injury that forced her to retire from her Nottingham opener in the first set and ruled her out of Birmingham and Eastbourne.

It meant she arrived at Wimbledon with just seven games on grass to her name this year, and she was playing only her seventh match as a professional on the surface.

Whether it was the occasion of walking through the new central entrance on to Wimbledon's main show court, or the lack of match practice, Raducanu made a slow start in her first service game as she fended off three break points in a lengthy game featuring six deuces.

After trading breaks midway through the first set, Raducanu made the key breakthrough with a break to love for 5-4 before a series of Van Uytvanck errors, including a backhand into the net on the second set point that handed the opener to the Briton.

Raducanu had the chance to take an early lead in the second set but she just could not convert any of the six break points she had in the opening game.

She seemed to start moving a little slower between points in the second set but a break for 5-4 quite literally put a spring in her step and she sealed victory with a beautiful crosscourt backhand after bringing Van Uytvanck to the net with a drop shot.

Centre Court leaped to its feet and Raducanu herself was jumping up and down as she celebrated her success.

Comments

Join the conversation

77 comments

  • Comment posted by White Rabbit , today at 19:07

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 19:06

    There’s some really pathetic people commenting on here. I have to ask, what do most of you get out of being so negative and hateful and why do you choose to act like a gremlin on a BBC board about tennis? Not like you even get any validation.
    Very toxic culture of spreading hatefulness.

  • Comment posted by Wilk, today at 19:06

    Well done Emma, great start, keep it up 👍

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:03

    Who were the trolls and the Emma haters who wanted her to fail and that she would lose to Alison Van Uytvanck

    • Reply posted by George Bevan-Thomas, today at 19:06

      George Bevan-Thomas replied:
      Couldn't even see them with a microscope!

  • Comment posted by over, today at 19:03

    Well done Raducanu even though Van Uytvanck is ranked a low 46. Top 32 minimum gets my attention.

    Not the most fluid match but good determination.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 19:03

    Yay!

  • Comment posted by Dave from Deptford, today at 19:02

    She was the least worst of the 2 players , never seen so many unforced errors from both.

    • Reply posted by LLLFCGBR1981, today at 19:07

      LLLFCGBR1981 replied:
      That's 1st round matches with nerves

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 19:02

    We really showed grit and determination today and this win will surely be the springboard needed for us to go deep in the tournament. I can only see Iga Swiatek as the only serious threat to us lifting the trophy.

    • Reply posted by Binnycraig, today at 19:04

      Binnycraig replied:
      Us??

  • Comment posted by George Bevan-Thomas, today at 19:02

    Congrats aima- keep up the good work! Don't listen to the critics!

  • Comment posted by turkish, today at 19:01

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Sporty, today at 19:00

    That's a good start for Emma. Hope she goes one better than her last at Wimbledon.

  • Comment posted by tripleb, today at 19:00

    For all these armchair experts mentioning her "corporate" jobs, her agent said that she has turned down a significant amount of sponsorship (in the millions) to focus on tennis and has roughly 18 days of sponsor activity. Pipe down, eh?

    • Reply posted by mission improbable, today at 19:04

      mission improbable replied:
      I doubt they will , any excuse to have a go.

  • Comment posted by Hilary, today at 19:00

    Kind of reminds me of the pressure that Jessica Ennis-Hill was under in 2012....let's hope that win settles Emma's nerves and she can have a good run at the championships. Her next opponent Garcia is no mug, but isn't consistent.

    • Reply posted by LLLFCGBR1981, today at 19:03

      LLLFCGBR1981 replied:
      Yuriko Miyazaki pushed Garcia all the way to last set and Garcia won it on a tie break. It's not going to be straightforward but anything can happen in tennis.

  • Comment posted by Seasider, today at 18:59

    What a super win by Emma today. Regardless of how far she progresses she has already achieved more in the game than many others and for one so young too.

    I wish her every success and hope that she continues to do herself justice. We Brits can be proud to cheer her on and fingers crossed she goes into the latter stages here.

    If she does I imagine 'Raducanu Ridge' will go bonkers.

    • Reply posted by TommyTheTyke, today at 19:02

      TommyTheTyke replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mylo, today at 18:58

    Hopefully it will silence the sad sacks who have achieved nothing in their sad little lives.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How the heck do they keep getting away with those nasty posts who have not got a clue about her coaching team and what endorsements she has

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 18:58

    BBC publishes article about lowering expectations for Emma Radacanu. Followed by every other article about Emma Radacanu.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 19:04

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Cue tomorrows article, “Can Radacanu Win Wimbledon?”

  • Comment posted by pompey dave, today at 18:57

    Nice to see Emma smile , a difficult it game for a Centre court debut . Some good rallies and either player could have won . Hoping she stays free of injury , it took a lot of effort to win that match .

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 18:57

    Just great! Well done Emma.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 18:57

    "Emma Raducanu wins opener to reach 2nd round"

    Hmm,where else is she going to go after winning her 1st round match ?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      She could reach the third round by default

  • Comment posted by vesperia09, today at 18:57

    Good Girl Emma!!!

