Britain's Jodie Burrage rushed to help a ball boy who was taken unwell during her first-round defeat at Wimbledon.
Burrage raced over to the fridge for water and got an energy gel from her bag when he was struggling early in the second set, later handing him sweets while he sat on a chair.
The 23-year-old watched over him, talking to him for several minutes before medical assistance arrived.
The boy was helped off court 18, walking shakily, before play resumed.
The match had only just started again after play had been suspended for more than an hour because of rain at 5-2 to Lesia Tsurenko in the first set.
The Ukrainian, who stood at the net keeping warm during the incident, eventually won 6-2 6-3 to go through to the second round.
