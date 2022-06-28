Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Former French Open champion Ostapenko reached the semi-finals in 2018

Fifth seed Maria Sakkari comfortably progressed to the second round at Wimbledon with a straight-set victory over qualifier Zoe Hives.

Greece's Sakkari beat the 25-year-old Australian 6-1 6-4 to ensure a smooth start to her championships.

The 26-year-old will face Australia's Daria Saville or Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova in the next round.

Latvian 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko also advanced in impressive fashion after beating Oceane Dodin.

The 2017 French Open champion, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2018, secured a 6-4 6-4 win over France's Dodin.