Britain's Ryan Peniston made a superb start to his Wimbledon debut as he overcame Swiss player Henri Laaksonen in straight sets in the first round.

The in-form 26-year-old wildcard, ranked 135th, prevailed 6-4 6-3 6-2 against world number 95 Laaksonen.

Peniston reached quarter-finals at Nottingham, Queen's and Eastbourne in the run up to the Championships.

Wildcard Katie Swan could not join him in the second round as she lost in three sets to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Swan, who tumbled during the first point of the match and said the surface was slippery in the first set, was beaten 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Kostyuk, ranked 108 places above world number 184 Swan and who has reached the third and fourth rounds at other Grand Slams, showed her greater experience in the key moments and sealed victory when a Swan forehand slice floated wide on the second match point.

British wildcard Jay Clarke was beaten 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 7-6 (8-6) by American Christian Harrison in a match that was halted at 5-5 in the third set on Monday because of bad light.

There are 12 Britons scheduled to play on day two of Wimbledon, including Dan Evans, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson, who will be starting a final set on Court One against Tamara Korpatsch.

Peniston continues fine form

Peniston, who overcame a rare cancer as a child, requiring chemotherapy and surgery over 18 months, defeated French Open finalist Casper Ruud at Queen's earlier this month amid an impressive run of form on the grass this season.

The left-hander made the perfect start against Laaksonen, a break of serve in the opening game of the match proving enough to seal the set.

In a crucial couple of games midway through the second set, Peniston saved three break points before striking again for a 4-3 lead and two holds of serve brought the second round within his sights.

Following an exchange of breaks in the third set, he wrapped up a clean victory with a further two breaks of serve to complete an impressive opening performance.

The British number six plays American Steve Johnson next after Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov withdrew with injury.