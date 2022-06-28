Close menu

Wimbledon: Ryan Peniston into second round but Katie Swan beaten

By Harry PooleBBC Sport at Wimbledon

From the section Tennis

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Ryan Peniston made a superb start to his Wimbledon debut as he overcame Swiss player Henri Laaksonen in straight sets in the first round.

The in-form 26-year-old wildcard, ranked 135th, prevailed 6-4 6-3 6-2 against world number 95 Laaksonen.

Peniston reached quarter-finals at Nottingham, Queen's and Eastbourne in the run up to the Championships.

Wildcard Katie Swan could not join him in the second round as she lost in three sets to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Swan, who tumbled during the first point of the match and said the surface was slippery in the first set, was beaten 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Kostyuk, ranked 108 places above world number 184 Swan and who has reached the third and fourth rounds at other Grand Slams, showed her greater experience in the key moments and sealed victory when a Swan forehand slice floated wide on the second match point.

British wildcard Jay Clarke was beaten 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 7-6 (8-6) by American Christian Harrison in a match that was halted at 5-5 in the third set on Monday because of bad light.

There are 12 Britons scheduled to play on day two of Wimbledon, including Dan Evans, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson, who will be starting a final set on Court One against Tamara Korpatsch.

Peniston continues fine form

Peniston, who overcame a rare cancer as a child, requiring chemotherapy and surgery over 18 months, defeated French Open finalist Casper Ruud at Queen's earlier this month amid an impressive run of form on the grass this season.

The left-hander made the perfect start against Laaksonen, a break of serve in the opening game of the match proving enough to seal the set.

In a crucial couple of games midway through the second set, Peniston saved three break points before striking again for a 4-3 lead and two holds of serve brought the second round within his sights.

Following an exchange of breaks in the third set, he wrapped up a clean victory with a further two breaks of serve to complete an impressive opening performance.

The British number six plays American Steve Johnson next after Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov withdrew with injury.

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 14:13

    Good to hear an inspirational story about a youngster overcoming cancer and going on to win his first match at Wimbledon.

  • Comment posted by KBeatBot, today at 14:12

    Ryan Pen has something a little different to him compared to Broady, Clarke, Jubb, he is crafty, especially on grass so has the potential to break top 100 unlike the latter few. With Draper, Murray, Evans and Norrie that is a strong set. Womens are propped up by Emma, however Boulter and Dart could push through after Wimbledon with their weapons but they still need a consistent performer

  • Comment posted by ruth francis, today at 14:10

    cheer on she lost !!!!!

  • Comment posted by vesperia09, today at 14:06

    I'm going to be cheering on Katie Boulter!!!

