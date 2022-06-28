Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wimbledon began in earnest on Monday, with rain, rants and ridiculous shots all on show over the opening two days.

BBC Sport rounds up an alternative look at what you might have missed in the first round.

Kyrgios being Kyrgios

If you're ever watching Nick Kyrgios, you don't need any commentators to describe the action - he'll do it all for you.

The Australian found himself in an enthralling five-set tussle with British wildcard Paul Jubb, with all the usual underarm serves - more of that later - and tweeners on show.

Kyrgios also made some friends in the crowd. He asked one member of the audience what serve he should use and was getting along famously with them, before things, predictably, went sour.

A cheer which greeted a missed first serve did not go down well and led to Kyrgios declaring: "I don't go to their nine-to-five and start clapping when they're scanning [stuff] at a supermarket, do I?"

Kyrgios also took umbrage at an umpire for "snitching" on him and then dedicated his victory to those who had criticised him over the course of the preceding three hours.

In his on-court interview, he was asked if he would consider a career in commentary. The response?

"If they pay me well enough, I'll probably do it."

Practical.

Tsitsipas drops the hair care routine

Stefanos Tsitsipas has one of the great heads of hair in men's tennis. So good, in fact, that is has its own Instagram account. external-link

So, we couldn't resist asking him what the routine is.

Spoilers: it involves 20 minutes of running a comb through it and some Greek oregano...

Isner's nightmares about court 18

John Isner: Not a fan of court 18 at Wimbledon

Court 18 at Wimbledon lives on in infamy.

It was home to the longest tennis match in history; a marathon first-round effort between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut in 2010 that spanned 11 hours, five minutes and three days.

American Isner won the final set - which itself lasted for more than eight hours - by a score of 70-68 and a plaque has since been put up to commemorate what felt like an endless match.

On Monday, Isner found himself back on that same court and in another five-set marathon against Enzo Couacaud of France. This time, Isner triumphed 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-3 7-5 in a positively speedy three hours and 19 minutes.

"Everybody asked me about my memories on that court, and it's nightmares," Isner said afterwards.

"I lost in five sets last year on that court. I won one today. I've spent a lot of hours playing on that court.

"I just was kind of praying I wouldn't be on that court. The schedule came out, and I go, oh no*. It happens."

Isner's reward for his five-set win? A meeting with Andy Murray, who has won all eight of their previous matches. Ouch.

(*We may have substituted out a word here)

Murray's cheeky underarm serve

There's nothing quite like an Andy Murray match at Wimbledon.

The Briton delighted the Centre Court crowd as he fought back to beat James Duckworth in four sets and advance - and threw in a cheeky underarm serve on the way.

Despite being a legitimate tactic, the underarm serve has been criticised by some players in the past - particularly when they have been on the end of one of Kyrgios' specials.

Rafael Nadal, who stands so far behind the baseline that he could sometimes be in the front row of the stands, has had mixed feelings on the subject. He said a few years ago that the serve is "part of the rules, you can do it. It is about yourself, if you feel good doing or not. Depends."

It worked for Murray, who won the point in front of a thrilled crowd.

"I don't know why people have ever found it potentially disrespectful or... I don't know. I've never understood that. It's a legitimate way of serving," Murray said.

"I would never use an underarm serve if someone was standing on the baseline because I think it's a stupid idea because they're going to track it down and it's easy to get.

"If they stand four or five metres behind the baseline, then why would you not do that to try to bring them forward if they're not comfortable returning there?"

Hurkacz raises money in defeat

Seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz's first-round loss was one of the biggest surprises on the first day of the Championships.

The Pole, a semi-finalist last year, had been among the contenders for the title, having won a grass-court event in the build-up to this year's Grand Slam.

Hurkacz pledged before the tournament to donate 100 euros (£86.32) for every ace he hit at Wimbledon to help support the people of Ukraine. Despite his early exit, he hit 21 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, ensuring that the money will go to a good cause.

A hot dog on match point?

Spain's Davidovich Fokina might have triumphed against Hurkacz in five sets, but he could have got it done a lot quicker, had he not attempted this outrageous shot on match point in the third set...

And finally, sweets make everything better...