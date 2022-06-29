Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Cameron Norrie fought back to beat Jaume Munar in five sets to reach the Wimbledon third round.

The British number one, 26, looked to be in deep trouble when he fell two sets to one down but came through 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2 on Court One.

Spanish world number 71 Munar appeared to be affected by cramp as he struggled physically in the final two sets.

Ninth seed Norrie will next play American Steve Johnson, who knocked out Britain's Ryan Peniston 6-3 6-2 6-4.

Victory over Johnson would take Norrie into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

"I was so pleased to get through, it was a tricky match," Norrie said.

"Jaume put the ball in so many awkward spots in the court, I wasn't playing my best and managed to lock it in in the fourth and keep the momentum. I hope he's OK, he was struggling a bit in the fifth.

"I was a bit fortunate to win that first set as he was the better player and he was too good in the second and third. I was getting a bit frustrated and it was really tough but really pleased with my level at the end, but a lot of things to work on."

Heather Watson was on the verge of joining him in the third round but was broken when serving for the match against Wang Qiang, with darkness forcing play to be suspended on court 18 at 21:12 BST with the Briton leading 7-5 5-4.

They will resume their match at about 12:30 on Thursday.

Norrie fights back as Munar fades

Consistency and title wins on the ATP Tour have taken Norrie up to 12 in the world but he has been unable to translate that form into the majors.

He appeared in danger of another early exit here before Munar faded in the final two sets.

After saving three break points in the opening game, Norrie secured the only break of the first set when Munar netted a volley.

Norrie looked set to take control when he had a break point in the first game of the second set but a forehand winner seemed to inspire Munar, who then broke the Briton and held serve to love three times in a row before levelling the match with a lob winner.

Norrie struggled to stay with his opponent in the third, as Munar's flat forehands dictated the play and the Briton just about managed to avoid going a double break down.

He broke back but his groundstrokes had become erratic and a backhand floated long to hand Munar the advantage again, with a love hold taking the Spaniard two sets to one up.

However, he began to struggle early in the fourth set, which Norrie wrapped up in just 26 minutes, winning 25 of the 34 points.

Heading into the decider, the momentum appeared to be all with the Briton and he made it eight games in a row to lead 2-0, but Munar's movement improved after treatment from the trainer and he broke Norrie to love as he got it back to 2-2.

Norrie composed himself and moved ahead again when Munar could not get down properly to a volley and a netted forehand ended his resistance after three hours and 12 minutes.

Peniston has no answer to Johnson

Ryan Peniston was aiming to reach the third round on his Grand Slam debut

Wildcard Peniston was unable to back up his first Wimbledon win as he was outplayed by the wily Johnson.

He continued his breakthrough summer on the ATP Tour with victory on his Grand Slam debut against Swiss opponent Henri Laaksonen on Tuesday.

But he was not at his best in a 6-3 6-2 6-4 defeat by 93rd-ranked Johnson.

Peniston, ranked 135th in the world, has been in terrific form coming into the grass-court Grand Slam, reaching the quarter-finals at Eastbourne, Queen's and Nottingham.

As he walked off the singles court for the final time in a successful British summer, the home fans rose to their feet to applaud his achievements.

The British number six was unable to cope with Johnson's serve, and made a lot of unforced errors as he struggled to figure out a gameplan to break down the American.

Johnson, who reached the Wimbledon fourth round in 2016, fittingly wrapped up victory with an ace.

"I'm very happy - I served really well today and that helps on grass," said 32-year-old Johnson, who won 77% of his service points and also took four of his 10 break opportunities.

Meanwhile, Harriet Dart became the 10th British player to reach the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-1 6-4 win over Rebeka Masarova, in a match postponed from Tuesday.

It is the best home performance in the singles at Wimbledon since 1984.

World number 94 Dart, 25, will play eighth seed Jessica Pegula on Thursday.

Dart said she was "really pleased" with how she handled her opening match, adding of her next opponent: "I'm very excited for the match, to see where my level is at. She's one of the best players in the world at the moment. I expect a really tough match."

Jamie Murray leads Britain's doubles charge into the second round

The doubles competitions got under way on Wednesday and Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares started their campaign with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over the all-French pairing of Benjamin Bonzi and Arthur Rinderknech.

ATP Tour 2022 title leaders Neal Skupski and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof eased through their opener against Argentina's Facundo Bagnis and Diego Schwartzman, 6-3 7-5 6-3.

Lloyd Glasspool, with Finn Haari Heliovaara, also booked a second-round berth with a 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over Hugo Gaston and Lorenzo Musetti.

Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls marked their Wimbledon debut with a 6-1 4-6 6-2 victory over Kaia Kanepi and Renata Voracova. The pair made their WTA tour debut this year, reaching the Lyon final.

Doubles world number one Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram had their match cancelled for the day after rain delayed the start of play.

They are now scheduled to take on Carlos Taberner and Daniel Altmaier at 11:00 on Thursday.