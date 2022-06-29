Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu was making only her second Wimbledon appearance in the ladies' singles, having reached the fourth round last year when she was ranked 338th in the world

Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon is over after she was outplayed by France's Caroline Garcia in a second-round match that left Centre Court deflated.

The 19-year-old Briton was beaten 6-3 6-3 by the world number 55, who has now won seven grass-court matches in a row.

Raducanu has not won successive matches at a Grand Slam since her remarkable triumph at last year's US Open.

Garcia was always going to be a tough opponent and Raducanu was unable to cope with her aggressive play.

Fellow Briton Andy Murray will aim to lift the spirits of Centre Court when he plays big-serving American John Isner immediately after Raducanu's match.

Raducanu's build-up for her first Wimbledon since becoming a teenage Grand Slam champion was in stark contrast to Bad Homburg champion Garcia's preparations.

Hampered by a side strain, Raducanu played only seven games in the British grass-court events leading up to her opening match.

While she looked sharp in her first-round win against Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck, she struggled to deal with the aggressive approach favoured by Garcia - who was once touted as a future world number one by Murray.

"I prepared for this match really well. Emma is a huge player and in her home tournament," said Garcia, who faces China's 33rd seed Zhang Shuai next.

"I really enjoyed playing on Centre Court, it was my first time and very special.

"You win a couple of matches in a row and I won a title in Germany but you have to start all over again.

"That is what is nice about tennis - we all start from zero and we have to go for it."

