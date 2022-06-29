Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jule Niemeier is into the third round at Wimbledon on her first appearance in the main draw

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit became the highest seed to be knocked out of Wimbledon so far as she was beaten in straight sets by German Jule Niemeier.

World number 97 Niemeier overpowered the second seed to win 6-4 6-0.

"Amazing. I am speechless to be honest," said the 22-year-old Niemeier after reaching the third round.

Kontaveit has spoken about suffering from the longer-term effects of Covid recently and arrived at SW19 having not played since the French Open in May.

Niemeier added: "It is one of the biggest wins of my career so far.

"Winning at Wimbledon on Court One is an amazing feeling. I am happy I could handle the situation today. I love playing on grass."