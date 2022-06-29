Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harmony Tan beat seven-time champion Serena Williams on her Wimbledon debut on Tuesday

Harmony Tan, who beat Serena Williams in an epic on Tuesday, pulled out of the Wimbledon doubles and left her partner "angry" over her treatment.

Tamara Korpatsch, 27, had hoped to play her first Grand Slam doubles match but Tan withdrew with a thigh injury.

"She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here one hour before the match start," the German wrote on Instagram.

"I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my first doubles Grand Slam."

The German added: "And It's really not fair for me... I didn't deserve that."

Tan beat 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams in a match lasting more than three hours and which finished after 22:30 BST on Tuesday.

There has been no indication she will not be continuing her singles campaign - she is due to play Spanish 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo on Thursday - and she has not commented on her doubles withdrawal.

"She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes, I didn't ask her, she asked me!," said Korpatsch, who lost her first-round singles match to Britain's Heather Watson.

"If you're broken after a three-hour match the day before, you can't play professional. That's my opinion."

However, Australian player Daria Saville disagreed.

"Tamara's post is unprofessional actually. Not a good way to make friends," tweeted the 28-year-old, who is the world number 98 in the WTA singles rankings and also plays doubles.