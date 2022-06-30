Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wimbledon 2022: Watch Nick Kyrgios beat Filip Krajinović with style after three sets.

Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Nick Kyrgios said he "just wanted to remind everyone" that he is "pretty good" after reaching the third round at Wimbledon with a dominant straight-set win over Filip Krajinovic.

The Australian, 27, admitted he spat in the direction of a "disrespectful" spectator at the end of an incident-filled five-set victory over Britain's Paul Jubb in the first-round.

He produced a clinical display on his return to action in a 6-2 6-3 6-1 win.

Kyrgios plays Stefanos Tsitsipas next.

Greek fourth seed Tsitsipas progressed with a 6-2 6-3 7-5 victory over Australian Jordan Thompson.

"I have been playing some really good tennis over the last month so I was really surprised with the way I played the other day. I wasn't great," Kyrgios said.

"There were a lot of positives. I didn't play anywhere near my best and I got through it. Today I was in my zone, great body language. I just played well.

"I just wanted to remind everyone that I'm pretty good."

Kyrgios could receive a fine following the spitting incident in his opener against Jubb, throughout which he was critical of the line judges and spectators - even asking the umpire to remove people from the crowd.

But the 2014 Wimbledon quarter-finalist produced a no-nonsense performance in his second match, winning 93% of points on his first serve and firing 24 aces on his way to a commanding victory.

Kyrgios and team-mate Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Australian Open men's doubles champions - dubbed the 'Special Ks' - have withdrawn from the doubles event to allow the world number number 40 to focus on his singles campaign.

On facing Tsitsipas next, he said: "I'm excited. We're two of the biggest stars in the sport. Hopefully if we both bring our best tennis, it's going to be amazing to watch."