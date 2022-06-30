Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury have won seven titles including two Grand Slams

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram got off to a winning start in the men's doubles, beating Daniel Altmaier and Carlos Taberner 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (8-6).

The top seeds started strongly in the opening set but were pushed in two tight tie-break sets.

They will face France's Fabrice Martin and Monaco's Hugo Nys in round two.

Britain's Samantha Murray Sharan and Germany's Vivian Heisen lost to Anett Kontaveit and Shelby Rogers 6-2 6-4.