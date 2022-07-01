Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Koolhof (left) and Skupski (right) have won five ATP titles this season

Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof reached the third round of the Wimbledon men's doubles with a straight-set win.

The third seeds beat Spain's Pedro Martinez and Australian John-Patrick Smith 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 7-6 (7-4).

Ken Skupski, Neal's brother, also progressed with a straight-set win alongside fellow Briton Jonny O'Mara.

But Britons Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls lost a deciding tie-break in the women's doubles second round.

They were beaten 3-6 6-4 7-6 (10-5) by 15th seeds Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine and Romania's Raluca Olaru in a match that lasted three hours and nine minutes.

Naiktha Bains and Maia Lumsden lost 6-1 6-4 to Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei, who are seeded eighth.

Neal Skupski, who reached the men's doubles quarter-finals with brother Ken in 2017, and Koolhof hit 13 aces as they continued the impressive recent form that has yielded five ATP titles this year.

Having edged the first-set tie-break, they broke their unseeded opponents twice during a dominant display in the second and closed out the win in another tie-break.

Ken Skupski ensured a double celebration for the brothers as he and O'Mara beat Chilean pair Julio Peralta and Alejandro Tabilo 6-2 6-3 6-4.