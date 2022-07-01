Andy Murray in Davis Cup action in Glasgow in 2016

Andy Murray is "really keen" to play for Great Britain when the Davis Cup returns to Glasgow in September, captain Leon Smith has revealed.

The former world number one was inspirational in 2015 when GB won the event for the first time since 1936.

The 35-year-old made his Davis Cup debut in 2005 and last played in 2019, with 31 wins from 34 singles matches.

"We have already chatted about it and he is really keen to be part of this," said Smith.

"He wants to play and he wants to be part of the team and he will know, like the others, it is a really strong group of players this time both for singles and doubles.

"We have to see how the summer goes because you have look at recent form, who is healthy, who is fit, who is confident.

"But Andy wants to be a part of it and on the singles front, if you put in Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy and even if you look at Jack Draper who is bursting through as well, it is really strong."

Murray failed to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time this week after a four-set defeat to big-serving American John Isner.

Currently ranked 52, he is Britain's number three player behind Norrie (12) and Evans (33).

Murray last appeared in Glasgow in a semi-final loss to Argentina in 2016, with the Emirates Arena again staging the competition between 13-18 September and GB up against United States, Kazakhstan and Netherlands.

"Someone like Andy, he will want to play every single match but he also brings a lot more to the team in terms of how we prepare, the standards etc required to get us wins," said Smith, who believes Murray still has plenty to look forward to despite the disappointment of Wimbledon.

"He has been playing very well," he added. "He obviously made the final in Stuttgart on grass a few weeks ago and was in a battle with [Matteo] Berrettini, who is maybe the second best player on grass right now behind [Novak] Djokovic.

"So he is right there. He has had a very good team around him, he is in a good place.

"Everyone picks up on Andy when he gets injured because of his hip and everything he has gone through but it is normal to have some injuries. The good thing is his form is improving."