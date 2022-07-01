Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wimbledon 2022 Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July

Twelfth seed Jelena Ostapenko became the first player to progress to the fourth round at Wimbledon with victory over Irina-Camelia Begu.

The Latvian, a former French Open champion, came from a set down to beat Romania's Begu 3-6 6-1 6-1.

It marks the first time she has reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam since her 2018 run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Ostapenko will face either Greece's fifth seed Maria Sakkari or Tatjana Maria of Germany next.