Wimbledon: Jelena Ostapenko reaches fourth round with three-set win over Irina-Camelia Begu
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Wimbledon 2022 on the BBC
|Venue: All England Club Dates: 27 June-10 July
|Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.
Twelfth seed Jelena Ostapenko became the first player to progress to the fourth round at Wimbledon with victory over Irina-Camelia Begu.
The Latvian, a former French Open champion, came from a set down to beat Romania's Begu 3-6 6-1 6-1.
It marks the first time she has reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam since her 2018 run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.
Ostapenko will face either Greece's fifth seed Maria Sakkari or Tatjana Maria of Germany next.
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Listen to the latest Wimbledon Daily podcast
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- Welcome aboard the £15bn railway: Go behind the scenes of the building project
- 'It's funny he had these insecurities': Paul McCartney remembers former bandmate John Lennon