Venus Williams and Jamie Murray are wildcard entries in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Venus Williams and Jamie Murray's keenly anticipated Wimbledon mixed doubles partnership made a winning start on an enthusiastic Court One.

The wildcards beat Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 in an entertaining evening match.

American WIlliams, a five-time singles champion, is making an unexpected appearance at the All England Club 11 months after she last played a match.

Every Williams winner - and there were plenty at the net - sparked big cheers.

Like with sister Serena's appearance in the singles this week, there was a sense fans were savouring the chance to see 42-year-old Venus for one of the last times.

The partnership clicked, with former doubles number one Murray flawless on serve and Williams sharp on the volleys at the net.

An early break was all they needed to take the first set, which they served out to love, but they were then pegged back in the second to take it to the decider.

At one point a huge Mexican wave erupted, which even the umpire could not stop, and so Williams proceeded to serve anyway while the noisy party continued.

The roof came on, the decibels rose, and Jamie Murray launched three aces in a row in the opening game of the third set. From there the momentum grew as they broke in the fourth game and Murray served out the victory, bringing the crowd to their feet.

It brought back memories of another Murray-Williams team, with their siblings Andy and Serena teaming up at SW19 three years ago for a headline-grabbing partnership.

Williams is a two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion, winning titles at the 1998 Australian and French Opens. She appeared in the mixed doubles here last year but her campaign came to an early end because of an injury to partner Nick Kyrgios before their second-round match.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Murray has won five mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, including two at Wimbledon in 2007 and 2017 with Jelena Jankovic and Martina Hingis respectively.