Lloyd Glasspool (left) and Harri Heliovaara also reached the last 16 together last year

Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara battled through in five sets to reach the last 16 in the Wimbledon men's doubles.

They beat Norway's Casper Ruud and American William Blumberg 6-1 3-6 6-3 3-6 6-4.

It is a busy day of doubles action for Britons at the All England Club, with eight matches featuring home hopes.

It includes the return of former British number one Kyle Edmund after almost two years out injured.

The 27-year-old partners Olivia Nicholls in the mixed doubles against Americans Jack Sock and Coco Gauff.

And Heather Watson, who is through to the fourth round in the singles for the first time and has played every day of these Championships, continues her hectic schedule with two doubles matches on Saturday as she teams up with Harriet Dart in the women's and Ken Skupski in the mixed.